Favorite Summers - Part IV

Published July 23, 2001 at 11:00 PM CDT

In the fourth installment of her series on favorite summers, NPR Special Correspondent Susan Stamberg talks with Andrew X. Pham about the summer he first returned to his homeland of Vietnam. Pham says that visiting the country 20 years after his family fled the Vietcong was painful and deeply cathartic. (7:37) {Book Information: Pham, Anderew X. Catfish and Mandala : A Two-Wheeled Voyage Through the Landscape and Memory of Vietnam (Farrar, Straus and Giroux, 1999}.

