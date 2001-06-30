This week, we take a look at the city of Buffalo, New York, both past and present. The tour begins with the 1901 Pan-American Exposition, which heralded Buffalo as the city of the future, a place where hydropower made the widespread use of electricity possible. Mark Goldman, author of City on the Lake: The Challenge of Change in Buffalo, New York, serves as Liane Hansen's tour guide of present-day Buffalo. Their first view of the city is from Canada, where Goldman says you can see Buffalo's long history layed out before you. Next, they venture down Main Street, where we meet singer-songwriter Ani DiFranco, who has based her company, Righteous Babe Records, in her hometown of Buffalo.

Copyright 2001 NPR