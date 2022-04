For more than 20 years, Washington, D.C., has been home to a unique musical genre known as Go-Go. Defined by its Latin-tinged drums and audience participation, Go-Go has yet to find much airplay outside of the nation's capital. Host Madeleine Brand talks with the man known as the Godfather of Go-Go, Chuck Brown, about the genre and his new CD, Your Game...Live at the 9:30 Club. (7:01-7:46) {Chuck Brown: Your Game...Live at the 9:30 Club, Liaisons Records: 2001}

