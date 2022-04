Host Lisa Simeone talks with former TV talk show host Mike Douglas. The Mike Douglas Show ran in syndication from 1961 to 1983, first from Cleveland, then Philadelphia, and finally Los Angeles. The show was famous for its variety of guests. Douglas writes about his life in television in a recently published memoir, I'll Be Right Back: Memories of TV's Greatest Talk Show (Written with Thomas Kelly and Michael Heaton/Simon & Schuster, 2000).

Copyright 2001 NPR