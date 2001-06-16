The Singing Cops of California

Lisa talks with two police officers, a father and son, from California, who are using their musical talents to teach kids about safe driving. One of them is a polished Elvis impersonator. The other, a hard-rock rapper. They perform live throughout the state and have released several CDs. We'll hear excerpts from some of their songs. (7:46) *** The CDs are not available commercially (they are only given out at school performances), but listeners can get more information on the program online. http://www.ubco.org/

