The Singing Cops of California

Published June 16, 2001 at 11:00 PM CDT

Lisa talks with two police officers, a father and son, from California, who are using their musical talents to teach kids about safe driving. One of them is a polished Elvis impersonator. The other, a hard-rock rapper. They perform live throughout the state and have released several CDs. We'll hear excerpts from some of their songs. (7:46) *** The CDs are not available commercially (they are only given out at school performances), but listeners can get more information on the program online. http://www.ubco.org/

