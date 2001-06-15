Xena: Warrior Princess, the popular action-adventure show starring Lucy Lawless as the fierce -- but repentent -- warrior princess is ending after six years. The show was enormously popular because of its strong, sympathetic female characters, its humor, its fight scenes, and its creative risk-taking. Scott Simon talks with Lucy Lawless; Rob Tapert, the creator and executive producer of the series; and Sharon Delaney, editor of the official Xena fan club about the popularity and controversies surrounding the show.

