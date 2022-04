Scott visits the London Underground. After more than a century of service, the Tube is falling apart. Stations are crowded, equipment is breaking and transit workers have been on strike. Now, the Underground has a new boss. Bob Kiley is an American who fixed Boston's "T" in the 1970s and the New York City Subway in the 1980s. His first challenge in London is to find a good bagel. (In Glorious Stereo.)

